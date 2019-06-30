|
Phillip Hines, 59, a lifelong resident of Vallejo, passed away on Monday, June 24, at Marin General Hospital, following a brief illness. Visitation will be Thursday, July 11 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m., at Shiloh COGIC, 501 Lemon St., Vallejo, with Pastor Rance Vaughn, officiating. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 30 to July 12, 2019