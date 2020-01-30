|
Phillip Michael Lawrence, 65 of Bethel Island passed away on Jan. 17. Beloved husband to Gretchen K. Schultz who passed away from cancer in October 2019. Father to Michael Lawrence, and stepson Joshua Schultz; son of Charles and Gladys Lawrence, and brother to Kimberly Cupples (Dave), Scott Lawrence, and Julie Parodi (Tom). Phil graduated from Hogan Senior High School in 1972 then entered into the United States Air Force for Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base, TX. He completed his remaining military service in Oahu, HI.He worked at many jobs in his lifetime, but his favorite was being a Postmaster in Knightsen, CA until his retirement in 2013. His joy in life was playing golf and teaching others to play the game. He knew he made a difference in many people's lives and that gave him purpose. Phil was an avid SF Giants fan who loved going to games and especially loved the Bay Bridge Series when they played the Oakland A's. Also, he loved to watch his beloved SF 49ers play.He would love to thank his family, friends, and co-workers for making him the man he was today. A celebration of Phil's life will be held on Feb. 1 from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Concord Police Officers Association located at 5060 Avila Rd, Concord 94520. In lieu of flowers, donations would gladly be accepted by the Fairfield Golf Academy, 3250 Rancho Solano Parkway, Fairfield, California 94534.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020