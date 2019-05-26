Passed away May 18, at home in Zacatecas state, Mexico, of liver cancer. Phillip was born March 30, 1934, at home in Holcomb, KS, the 11th of 15 children to Juan Ysaias Salaices-Vega (1886-1945) and Felipa Silva-Arredondo (1900-1947) in the midst of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, and the end of Prohibition. The family moved to northern California where he was raised and lived most of his life.Phil's favorite saying was "whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve", which he used as a guide for his life. He began working at age nine in the fields and orchards of Sacramento and Solano Counties, graduated from Rio Vista Union High School, and served in the US Army. With little to direct him but a belief in himself, he eventually worked his way up in the auto dealership industry to become a part owner; in "retirement" he worked in auto sales management, sales training, and sales; finally retiring for good in 2013. Phil is a proud "friend of Bill W.," enjoying 47 years of sobriety. He was able to raise a family, see the world, hob-knob with dignitaries, co-author a book about his ancestry, and live a blessed life with zest and love. He'll not be forgotten by his many family, friends, and colleagues.In addition to his parents, Phil is preceded in death by 12 full, four half, and two foster siblings, and son, Chris. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marti Conger ("the love of my life"); children, Roxanne, Charleen, Phillip S., Gregg, and Alan; brothers, Leonardo, Santiago, and Fernando; also 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter, seven God-children, and many nieces and nephews in four nations.A funeral Mass was held in Miguel Auza, ZAC, MX. You are invited to his local Mass Tuesday, June 4 at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 130 S. 4th St., Rio Vista.

