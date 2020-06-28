Phyllis Jeanette Vlach
Phyllis Jeanette Vlach, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 25, 2020.She was born and raised in Indiana, where she married Joe. They moved to Southern California and raised their children. After moving to Vallejo Phyllis was a kindergarten/first grade teacher at Reignierd School until she retired. She loved reading, crocheting, baking, gardening and was an active member at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, where she and her husband had been founding members. She spent her final years in Bakersfield and was buried on June 17 in Vallejo. Phyllis left behind her five children, 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.In honor of her memory donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
W00145290-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online on Jun. 28, 2020.
