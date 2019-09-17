|
Pilar was born in the Philippines on Aug. 26, to parents Rosalio and Libertad Restubog.Pilar met Mario B. Del Rosario (deceased 2011) a US Navy medical corpsman in 1947. Mario brought Pilar to US the same year and married in December of 1947. They had two children, Libertine 1975 and Mark 1977.They came and settled in Vallejo in 1978 when Mario retired from the US Navy. Pilar was primarily a stay at home mom, who was devoted to raising her family and was known for her generous nature and excellent cooking. Many friends and family would come to Pilar for her truly authentic Filipino cuisine.Pilar is survived by her children, Libertine and Mark Del Rosario; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann; her grandson, "my sunny boy" Xander; sibilings, Siegfredo, Helen, Manuela and Rosalio Jr. and a large extended family.Visitation and viewing to be held at Colonial Chapels in Vallejo, September 19 and 20, from 1 to 9 p.m. A prayer vigil will also be held on Sept. 20, from 7 to 9 p.m.Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in American Canyon at 12:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to Libertine and Mark Del Rosario, 242 Lillean Ct., Vallejo, CA 94589.Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Chapels.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019