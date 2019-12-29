|
|
Vallejo native PJ Ballard passed away in Houston, Texas recently, surrounded by her children. PJ is best known for her three decade career as a popular Bay Area Radio personality. Lady PJ spun for KRE, KSOL, KDIA, KSAN, and KBLX. She also served the city of Oakland as Press Secretary to former mayor Elihu Harris. PJ retired from radio in 2008 and in 2010, she retired from Kasier Permanente Northern California as Media Relations Specialist.PJ lived an extraordinary life. She raised four children as a single parent, stepped out on faith to pursue a career she did not professionally train for, traveled the world, mentored countless women and men in radio, and had a long list of dear friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, Erskine and Thess, her brother Ron, her nephew Michael, and her grandson Glennell. In mourning are her daughters DeLoria (Donnell), Jasmine, and Kelli (Mario), her son Vincant, 10 grandchildren: Nicole, Vincant, Mario, Anthony, Danielle, Andrea, Monique, Bre'Aunna, Michael, and Roberto; 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins and friends. A Memorial service will be held for PJ in Vallejo on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church at 11:00am.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020