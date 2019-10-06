Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1905 Florida St
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Banks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Banks Notice
Priscilla Banks, 74, of Vallejo passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at her residence following a lengthy illness. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, at 11 a.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 Florida St., Vallejo, with Pastor Dante Quick, officiating. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00137360-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now