Priscilla Banks, 74, of Vallejo passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at her residence following a lengthy illness. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, at 11 a.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 Florida St., Vallejo, with Pastor Dante Quick, officiating. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2019