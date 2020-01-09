|
John R. Hoehn, IIIJuly 15, 1970 - Jan. 3, 2020VallejoJohn "Jay" "JR" Rudolph Hoehn III, 49, passed away Friday at Vibra Hospital in Folsom following a long illness. Jay was born in Vallejo, the son of John Rudolph Hoehn, Jr. and Shelia Gann-Hoehn. Jay attended Vallejo High School and Adult School. He worked as a cook for the Salvation Army. He enjoyed the 49ers, video games, golf, poker, computers, and social media. He was also an accomplished dominoes player. He was well liked by all that knew him and his hearty chuckle would make everyone smile. Jay is survived by his sisters, Mary Narverud, Melissa Benjamin, Jennifer Hoehn, Stephanie Hoehn and Kristy Raahauge-Newell; brothers, Michael Hoehn, Mark Hoehn, and Victor Raahauge. He was preceded in death by his father, John R. Hoehn Jr.; mother, Shelia Gann-Husted, and grandmother, Mary Gann. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12 with Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13 at Holy Family Parish, 101 Antonina Ave., American Canyon, CA 94503. Inurnment will be private at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Jan. 9, 2020