Rachel Laurene (Risberg) DeFazio passed away Sunday May 24, at her children's home in Rancho Cordova following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to Gary & Laurene Risberg in Vallejo, CA on October 7,1967. She graduated from Benicia High School in 1985, after which she attained an Associates Degree from Heald Business College. Rachel married Steven in April of 1988 with whom she had two children. She was involved with the Mills PTG and volunteered in the classroom as well as the community. Rachel and her husband Steven owned and operated Capitol Glass from 1995-2004. Rachel worked for the Benicia Unified School District for 10 years at the District Office as well as at BHS.Rachel served on the board of Benicia Main Street, was the treasurer for the Benicia Lions Club and was active with the Benicia Bocce League. She loved camping, gardening, cooking, canning, crafts, and shopping. Rachel enjoyed many camping trips with her family to the California Coast, High Sierra Mountains and the sandy deserts of Southern California.Rachel and Steven moved to rural Cool, CA in 2015 to enjoy a quiet country lifestyle while raising farm animals. Rachel went on to work for the El Dorado Union High School District as a Fiscal Technician for 5 years and was also involved in the California State Employees Union.Rachel was a devoted mother and wife. She was very generous, friendly and caring with a great sense of humor. She loved music and enjoyed attending concerts. Rachel also loved the sounds of nature and watching sunsets from her back patio. She never gave up hope during her illness and she fought hard until the end. She was taken much too soon and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community, but will live on in spirit to continue to watch over her loved ones.Rachel is survived by her husband, Steven; son, Nicholas (27); daughter, Kaitlin (24); her dog, Zoey; sister, Heather (Kevin) Cullum; and three nephews, one niece and two great-nieces.Due to the current state of affairs, memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Rachel requested that donations be made to: Kaiser Foundation Hospitals - Sacramento Hospice, 2025 Morse Avenue, Sacramento,CA 95825. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute atwww.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
W00144470-image-1.jpg
Published in Times Herald Online on May 31, 2020.