|
|
Rafael L. Santos, 89, passed away Tuesday at his home in Vallejo with his family by his side.Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 with Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23 at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 925 Sacramento St., Vallejo. Burial will immediately follow at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019