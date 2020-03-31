|
Ralph "Harland" Hall, 77, passed away Friday at Greenhills Care Home in American Canyon.A private Catholic Prayer Service will be held. Harland will be buried with his late wife Judy who preceded him in death on March 1 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery in Fairfield.I'M FREEDon't grieve for me for now I'm free,I'm following the path God laid for me.I took His hand when I heard Him call:I turned my back and left it all.I could not stay another dayTo laugh, to love, to work or play.Tasks left undone must stay that way;I found my place at the close of day.If my parting has left a voidThen fill it with remembered joys.A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,Ah yes, these things I too shall miss.Be not burdened with times of sorrow:I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.My life's been full, I savoured much;Good friends, good times, a loved ones touch.Perhaps my life seemed all too brief:Don't lengthen it now with undue grief.Lift up your heart and share with me;God wanted me now, He set me free.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Mar. 31, 2020