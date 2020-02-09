|
Ramon A. Bonton a life-long resident of Solano County passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Napa Care Center in Napa. He was a native of Martinez.Visitation will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, on Friday, Feb. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m., at Prince of Peace Baptist Church, 401 Lemon St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Final services entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 707-642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, 2020