|
|
Randall Glenn Robinson, 67, of Vallejo passed away on Thursday, Sept 5, at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo, following a lengthy illness. He was a native of Caddo Parrish, LA.Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept 24 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m., at Revival Center Ministries, 910 Tennessee St., Vallejo, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Burial to follow at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00136650-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 15 to Sept. 24, 2019