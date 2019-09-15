Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Revival Center Ministries
910 Tennessee St.
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Glenn Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall Glenn Robinson Notice
Randall Glenn Robinson, 67, of Vallejo passed away on Thursday, Sept 5, at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo, following a lengthy illness. He was a native of Caddo Parrish, LA.Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept 24 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m., at Revival Center Ministries, 910 Tennessee St., Vallejo, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Burial to follow at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00136650-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 15 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now