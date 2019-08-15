|
|
Raschel Nicole Duque, 46, passed away suddenly Sunday at her home in Vallejo.Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20 with Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 at St. Basil's Catholic Church, Tuolumne and Nebraska Sts., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00135510-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, 2019