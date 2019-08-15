Times Herald Online Notices
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Basil's Catholic Church
Tuolumne and Nebraska Sts
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Raschel Nicole Duque

Raschel Nicole Duque Notice
Raschel Nicole Duque, 46, passed away suddenly Sunday at her home in Vallejo.Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20 with Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 at St. Basil's Catholic Church, Tuolumne and Nebraska Sts., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, 2019
