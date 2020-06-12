Rashaun Danell Harris
Vallejo native and Sacramento resident, Rashaun Harris passed away in Sacramento on Thursday. A private visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His private funeral service, also at the funeral home, will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Vallejo, CA.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA. 94590.
Published in Times Herald Online from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
