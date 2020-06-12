Rashaun Danell Harris

Vallejo native and Sacramento resident, Rashaun Harris passed away in Sacramento on Thursday. A private visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His private funeral service, also at the funeral home, will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Vallejo, CA.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA. 94590.