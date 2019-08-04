|
Rashied R. Flowers, 26, was a native of Vallejo. His life was tragically taken on Wednesday, July 24. Visitation will be Monday Aug. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m, at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019