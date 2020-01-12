Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
128 Encerti Ave
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Ray C. Lett, a long-time resident of Vallejo, passed away at the Sutter Solano Medical Center on Jan. 5.Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 16 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo.Burial will follow in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Final arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2020
