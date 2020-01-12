|
Ray C. Lett, a long-time resident of Vallejo, passed away at the Sutter Solano Medical Center on Jan. 5.Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 16 from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo.Burial will follow in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Final arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2020