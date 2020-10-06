Raymundo Incoy Bilan, 77, passed away Friday at his home in Vallejo surrounded by his family following a long illness.Raymundo was born in the Philippines and has lived in Vallejo the past 43 years. He was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring in 1981. He was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Vallejo.Survivors include his wife, Fe; son, Raymond Jay; sisters, Leticia (Marte) Resus of Vancouver, B.C., Canada and Betty Lubag of Falls Church, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews in the Philippines, Canada, England, and the United States.The family would like to thank Sutter Care at Home Hospice for the compassionate and wonderful care they provided to Raymundo.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 9 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 9 at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Rd., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.comW00147860-image-1.jpg,W00147860-image-2.jpg