Reba M. Anderson, 79, passed away on Feb. 12, after a long illness. Reba was born in Yuba City, on July 19, 1939. She attended Vallejo Senior High School and graduated in 1957. Reba worked at Newberry's, and North Hills Baptist Church.Reba is survived by her son, Ken (Jill); daughter, Brenda and her husband, as well as her beloved granddaughters, Claire and Lindsey. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hulon "Andy".A memorial service will be held Feb. 18, at 11 a.m., at North Hills Baptist Church, 200 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019