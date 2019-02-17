Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
North Hills Baptist Church
200 Admiral Callaghan Lane
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba M. Anderson


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Reba M. Anderson Notice
Reba M. Anderson, 79, passed away on Feb. 12, after a long illness. Reba was born in Yuba City, on July 19, 1939. She attended Vallejo Senior High School and graduated in 1957. Reba worked at Newberry's, and North Hills Baptist Church.Reba is survived by her son, Ken (Jill); daughter, Brenda and her husband, as well as her beloved granddaughters, Claire and Lindsey. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hulon "Andy".A memorial service will be held Feb. 18, at 11 a.m., at North Hills Baptist Church, 200 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
W00128480-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.