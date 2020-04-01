|
The Lord called Rebra home on March 25, surrounded by family after a long illness. She was born on April 23, 1939 in Kildare, TX to the union of Dave and Evelyn Butcher. Rebra grew up in Texas until her family moved to Pasco, WA when she was nine years old. Rebra was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Willard Butcher (Sonny) of Pasco, James Marshall Butcher of Seattle, and Dorothy Jean Butcher Jones of Seattle, leaving Barbara Northern of Pasco, Louise Braxton of Seattle, Johnny Butcher of Seattle, Wilbert Butcher of Pasco and Lee Butcher of Spokane.Rebra had four children, Mamie Smith Newson, Evertis (Dwanna) Wright, Brenda Horsley (Darnell Banks), and Jeffrey Wright. She was "Grammy" to seven grandchildren, Anthony Horsley Jr., Shaun Newson, Jeffrey Wright Jr., Jaleel Wright, Vanessa Wright, Eric Wright and Alicia Wright.Rebra was a very charismatic person who loved getting to know people – everyone was a friend. She knew all of her neighbors and they all knew her. She had many friends and associates in Vallejo. She was well-known for her plants and gardens and won Vallejo's 2007 Garden Tour award. As a profession, Rebra worked as the Executive Assistant for the Superintendent of Vallejo City Unified Schools (Dr. Reusswig and later Dr. Bowman). After retiring, she became a realtor which she considered community service. She worked for various companies and was a California Notary. She was the owner of Wright's Gift Emporium where she displayed unique glassware and wreaths that she created from scratch. Rebra was a lifetime member of the NAACP Board and worked hard to increase membership. She was past president of the Vallejo Affordable Housing Corp., former Commissioner, Charter Review Committee for the City of Vallejo and past chair, Valnet II Networking Group of the Chamber. Rebra was also involved with many social groups and was known for her charitable giving, including Vallejo's Naval and Historic Museum where she (and her deceased husband) were members. She was the matriarch of the family and will be loved, missed and never forgotten.Visitation will be at Skyview Memorial Lawn Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 3. A celebration of life will be held at Skyview Memorial Lawn Chapel at 11 a.m., on April 4. Attendance at the visitation and celebration of life is limited to 25 people for each day due to coronavirus restrictions. Please call 707-421-2344 to see if any seats are open. Rebra will rest with her beloved husband Willie John Wright at Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Vallejo. If you want an alternative to flowers, donations can be sent to the Vallejo Naval and Historic Museum. Live streaming is available at Rebra F. Wright Celebration of Life. Repast will be scheduled at a later date.
