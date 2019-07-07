Reginald Loyhe Simerville, (Uncle Reg), moved into Heaven on Thursday May 30, just 45 days before his 93rd birthday. Born on July 14, 1926, in Rome, GA, to parents Glenn Simerville and Norma Lee Simerville. Reg was predeceased by his older brother, Commander Louis Simerville, US Navy, and by his two older sisters, Norma Jo Butler, of Vallejo, and Juldine (Jerry) Willert, of Napa.In 1942, Reg moved with his parents to Vallejo. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1944, as the war was ending, and served until May 1946, at which time he was honorably discharged and continued his high school education, and graduated from Vallejo High School in 1948. For the next couple of years he lived and worked in Washington, DC. In 1952 he rode a motorcycle from DC to Vallejo to live with his sister, Norma Jo Butler, and her family. In 1953 he moved to Santa Clara County for a career with Linkurt Electronics Company where he worked for 25 years.He was active in playing tennis, golf, and bowling. He retired in June 1978. He then moved to Oak Tree Modular Home Park in Napa where he lived independently for over 40 years, before moving to an assisted living facility (The Springs ) in Napa. An avid photographer, Reg soon became the Butler/Willert family photo historian, providing us with priceless family photos over the years. He regretted never getting married but cherished his long term relationships with Drunett Tharaud and Marion Jones.He is survived by his nephews, Joel Butler, Randy Butler, Jim Simerville; nieces, Cathy Hestilow, Lynn McAllister and Mary Lutz; and by the family of Ken Butler (Lisa and Matt Butler), and the family of Sue McGuire (Kassandra Susan Coote and Casey Everette McGuire).A memorial service for Reg will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., at the club house at Oak Tree Mobile Park in Napa on Saturday, July 13. Family and friends are all welcome. If you can please RSVP 707-480-2227.Our family is eternally grateful for the services of Hospice Callabria in Napa. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Callabria, 414 So. Jefferson St., Napa CA 94559.

W00134010-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 7 to July 13, 2019