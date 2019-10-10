|
|
Rhonda Jo Smith, 64, passed away surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.Rhonda was born and raised in Vallejo, graduating from Hogan High School, and working on Mare Island until its closure in 1999. She happily retired from State Fund in 2017. She enjoyed doing cross stitch, traveling and rooting for the Miami Dolphins.Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bonnie Smith; her brothers, Chuck, Mark and Steven, and her beloved nephew, Justin Nunes.Rhonda is survived by her daughter, Mallory Davis; son in law, Michael Davis; granddaughter, Sadie Beth; sister, Sharon Nunes; nieces, Dana Nunes and Sheridan Waller; nephew, Mark Lake; her caregiver, Teresa Zajdel, and many other family and friends. Rhonda's wishes were to have a private service to celebrate her life.
W00137450-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019