Richard (Rick) Grant Begell III passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, at home in the house he built overlooking Vaca and Pleasants Valleys. Born in 1946 to Richard Grant Begell II and Yola (Lovi) Begell, Rick grew up in Pleasant Hill, CA. After attending Diablo Valley Community College, serving a stint in the U.S. Army, and working in the grocery business, Rick joined the Contra Costa County Fire Department where he was a firefighter for over 30 years.Known for his quiet goodness, dry wit, and joie de vivre, Rick battled Parkinson's for nearly 30 years, and in the last year lung cancer as well, with grace and good humor. He loved hosting large family gatherings, playing golf with his fellow firefighters, and until his Parkinson's made it too difficult for him, fishing, backpacking, riding his bike, sailing, canoeing, and skiing. Always an avid sports fan, he also coached or watched his children and grandchildren in whatever sports they played. Through the years he was an enthusiastic traveler who explored the world with his family via road and rail trips in this country and abroad as well as cruises to more exotic locations.Rick leaves behind a close-knit, loving family that is heartbroken to lose his larger than life presence, his wife of 41 years, Ruth Gardner Begell; children, Tysinn Ghia (Maritza), Rich Begell (Mona), Colin Begell, and Sasha Begell (Andrew Ownby); sister, Jan Eastes; brother, Marty Begell; nine grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 12:30 p.m., at the Clock Tower in Benicia.Donations in Rick's memory may be made to or the .

W00128260-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 10 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary