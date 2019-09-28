Times Herald Online Notices
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
3450 Tennessee St
Vallejo, CA
Richard Joseph Wieczorek, 73, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17 at his home in Vallejo surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3450 Tennessee St., Vallejo with Fr. Jess Soriano officiating. Inurnment will be private at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Sept. 28, 2019
