Richard Joseph Wieczorek, 73, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17 at his home in Vallejo surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3450 Tennessee St., Vallejo with Fr. Jess Soriano officiating. Inurnment will be private at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Sept. 28, 2019