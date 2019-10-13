|
Rich, 73, has lost his valiant struggle with pancreatic cancer. His family was by his side. The 19 months since his diagnosis have been filled with family, travel, and so much love. While our hearts ache, we are consoled by the unforgettable time we had together. Born and raised in Syracuse, NY, Rich took his first job at an early age delivering newspapers around his neighborhood, rain or snow. His work ethic and determination carved a path for his future. He studied at NY State University at Binghamton earning his BA degree and then he would go on to earn his MA degree at the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey. Rich spent 22 years in the Navy, retiring in 1992 as a Commander. After leaving the Navy he spent the next 26 years at BART, becoming the Procurement Department Manager. After receiving the pancreatic cancer diagnosis, he retired in February 2018.Rich was on the board of Catholic Charities for many years. He was the Founding President of The Saint Vincent de Paul Conference at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. He worked many years to help those in need in our community. Rich enjoyed fishing with his friends, watching sports and old serials, Star Wars, traveling, and just sitting in the backyard watching the birds. One of his favorite things was going to Disneyland with his family. The list could go on and on. Rich is survived by his wife, Patty; two daughters, Mary and Erin, and nephews, Matthew and Douglas. Over the years many animals have become family members, and were loved dearly by Rich. In lieu of flowers, he would have loved contributions to be made to The Human Society of Solano County. A memorial mass will be held on Oct. 24 at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3450 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
