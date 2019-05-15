Home

Richard Lee Davis, 59, went to be with the Lord peacefully May 8, at Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo. Born July 31, 1959 in Pomona, the son of Jack and MaryBelle (Von Meeden) Davis.Richard graduated high school in Port Clinton, OH and entered the US Army in Feb, 1989, serving his country as a Sergeant and Signal Support Specialist.He was awarded Army Commendation (3rd award), Army Achievement medal (6th award), and National Service Medal.He married Pamalla (Keller) Davis on Oct 23, 1999 in Kings Beach, Lake Tahoe, CA.Richard loved being out on the water boating and being with family. He touched the hearts of so many lives and all that met Rick loved him.His father Jack Davis preceded him in death in 2015.Richard is survived by his loving wife, Pamalla Davis of Vallejo; brothers, Curtiss (Lori) Davis of West Pasco, WA, and David (Lynne) Davis of Jeffersonville, IN; daughters, Jamie Nemedez of Reno, NV, Amanda Davis of Reno, NV and Rebecca Rankin of Carson City, NV; son, Trevor Theurer of Dallas, TX; 13 beautiful grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, near and far.Funeral service for Richard Davis will be Thursday, May 16, at 11 a.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, in Vallejo. Followed by Military Burial set for Tuesday, May 21, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at 12 noon, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 15 to May 21, 2019
