|
|
Richard Rice passed away after a recent illness. Dick served in the US Army and retired from the Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel.He was a member of many service organizations including the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent De Paul.Visitation, January 6 at Colonial Chapels from 3pm with honor services at 5:30pm. A Mass will be celebrated January 7 at 9:30am at St Basil's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 2pm, San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Gustine.Donations in lieu of flowers to American Diabetes Association or St Vincent De Paul.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020