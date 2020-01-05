Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard P. Rice Notice
Richard Rice passed away after a recent illness. Dick served in the US Army and retired from the Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel.He was a member of many service organizations including the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent De Paul.Visitation, January 6 at Colonial Chapels from 3pm with honor services at 5:30pm. A Mass will be celebrated January 7 at 9:30am at St Basil's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 2pm, San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Gustine.Donations in lieu of flowers to American Diabetes Association or St Vincent De Paul.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -