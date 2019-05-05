Shortly after midnight on April 28, an artistically gifted man of truly generous nature and a sincere patriotic heart, slipped quietly from the world. Rick Pasterchik was 79. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by Diana Dowling, his devoted partner of 33 years and his Poodle dog, Shasta, who rarely left his side even as the end drew near.Rick was born in Simpson, PA on March 10, 1940. He held a Fine Arts degree from the Arizona State University after which he entered the U.S. Army. With staunch strength and dedicated discipline, he quickly rose to the respected rank of Lt. Colonel. He served with valor as a proud veteran of foreign wars in the Vietnam war. Rick remained in the Army reserve for 20 years. He was a true gentleman, an honorable soldier, who loved the military and all that it represented: honor, duty, valor, loyalty and courage. Rick was a proud American and often said he entered the military for what it represented: love of county, family, home and the American dream.Upon leaving the military, Rick followed his other passion and became a celebrated artist. It was his honor to exhibit in the Vallejo Open Art Studios and other venues. His art pieces included works in Bronze oils, acrylic, and sculpture in Eucalyptus bark, stone and wood. Rick's work can still be viewed on his website www.rickpasterchik.com and is enjoyed by many collectors today. He was also recently given the honor of having one of his art pieces purchased as a gift for the Mayor of Akashi, Japan. During his early career his bronze sculpture of General Patton was displayed at the Pentagon. Later in life, he translated his artistic abilities in the artistic creation of elegant drought resistant gardens. Rick was a member of the Citizen Volunteer Patrol for the Vallejo Police Department. He was also on the Vallejo Sister City Commission, and a proud member of the VFW. He was a political activist having supported several current and past city council members. Rick and his partner Diana sponsored several Cal Cadets from the California State University Maritime Academy in Vallejo. They were both members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Benicia.During his extensive career, Rick worked in marketing and sales, and as an educator and technical support assistant in the Bar Code software industry. Having survived the fight of deadly Pancreatic Cancer for over 10 years, Rick helped to educate many other cancer patients in the art of cancer survival.Left to mourn are his long-time love and partner, Diana; his faithful dog, Shasta; his rescue cats, Cleo and Brubeck; daughter, Shaleza (David) Rouse; granddaughters, Bethany, Emily and Shaeyln, all of Oahu,HI, and his daughter's mother, Carolyn Pasterchik of Austin, TX. He also leaves behind local extended family members, Cheri Simmons, Dan Little and their sons Ryan, Brett and Andrew, as well as his long-time friend and neighbor, Fran Carlson. A celebration of Ricks life will be announced later.

W00131790-image-1.jpg,W00131790-image-2.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary