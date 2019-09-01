|
Rita Lindsay died peacefully at home on Aug. 21. She was born in Nanaimo, British Columbia, the daughter of Patrick and Ann Corcoran. Rita spent her youth primarily in Victoria and Vancouver, British Columbia and in her early 20's moved to California where she met her husband Laurie. They married in 1949 and moved to Vallejo in 1955. Laurie passed away in 2014. Rita is survived by sons, Dennis (Mara), Douglas (Linda), David (Ann), and daughter, Lori; five grandchildren, Will (Michelle) Meigs, Marisa (Justin) Fitterman, Katie Lindsay, Ben Case and Sarah (Alex) Gray; four great grandchildren, Lilah and Ian Meigs, Elizabeth and Connor Gray, as well as many fond friends. Rita was a homemaker, raising her four children, volunteering at Vallejo Parent Nursey School, St Basil's School and Parish, St Patrick's High School and attending a myriad of baseball, softball, volleyball and basketball games and cross-country meets. She was an avid bridge player, the VPNS mom's bridge club played together for 50 years. Rita and Laurie enjoyed bowling in the C&H leagues and were active in the Elks Club, Sons of Italy and other social groups. After Laurie retired, he and Rita moved to Benicia. Rita and Laurie enjoyed travelling, bridge and spending time at their second home on Cobb Mountain in Lake County.Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a Hospice or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia, 745-3130. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
