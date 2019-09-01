Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Lindsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Lindsay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Lindsay Notice
Rita Lindsay died peacefully at home on Aug. 21. She was born in Nanaimo, British Columbia, the daughter of Patrick and Ann Corcoran. Rita spent her youth primarily in Victoria and Vancouver, British Columbia and in her early 20's moved to California where she met her husband Laurie. They married in 1949 and moved to Vallejo in 1955. Laurie passed away in 2014. Rita is survived by sons, Dennis (Mara), Douglas (Linda), David (Ann), and daughter, Lori; five grandchildren, Will (Michelle) Meigs, Marisa (Justin) Fitterman, Katie Lindsay, Ben Case and Sarah (Alex) Gray; four great grandchildren, Lilah and Ian Meigs, Elizabeth and Connor Gray, as well as many fond friends. Rita was a homemaker, raising her four children, volunteering at Vallejo Parent Nursey School, St Basil's School and Parish, St Patrick's High School and attending a myriad of baseball, softball, volleyball and basketball games and cross-country meets. She was an avid bridge player, the VPNS mom's bridge club played together for 50 years. Rita and Laurie enjoyed bowling in the C&H leagues and were active in the Elks Club, Sons of Italy and other social groups. After Laurie retired, he and Rita moved to Benicia. Rita and Laurie enjoyed travelling, bridge and spending time at their second home on Cobb Mountain in Lake County.Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a Hospice or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia, 745-3130. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
W00135990-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
Download Now