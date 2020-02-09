|
Ms. Rita Sylvia Marsden was born to the late Cecil Marsden and Myrtle Amy Alberta in New York City, NY. All of her schooling was done in New York. She graduated from Commerce High School in NYC.She accepted Christ at an early age. Ms. Marsden worked at Loew's Inc., Motion Pictures in New York, NY before joining the U.S. Navy in 1957. While in the Navy she was stationed at the Naval Hospital in St. Albans, NY. Ms. Marsden traveled overseas on the ship U.S. TAD 124th Patrick to Japan, Guam, Okinawa, Hawaii, Korea and Vietnam. She worked in the medical department for the Navy.Upon finishing her tour she settled in San Francisco. She worked at the Veterans Medical Center at Fort Miley San Francisco in the Nursing Department. She was a charter member of the Black History program at the medical center. Ms. Marsden retired from the Medical Center in 1988. She entered the U.S. Army Reserve, and retired after 11 years for the total of 21 years military service with the rank of SGT 1st Class.She did voluntary work at the Llibrary at Letterman Army Medical Presidio in San Francisco after her retirement. In 1992 she moved to Vallejo. Ms. Marsden was an active member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 21 holding numerous offices, a member and Historian for the Army Women's Veterans (WAC) Chapter 44 and the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Chapter 1123 in Vallejo. She also was a member of the National Association for Colored Women.Ms. Marsden had a caring attitude toward all she came in contact with and she had a special love for animals.She leaves to cherish precious loving memories for her family members and friends.Grave site services will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, Feb. 18 at 12 noon.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 9 to Feb. 18, 2020