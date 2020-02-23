|
Robert (Bob) Baltazar Avila, 93, a lifelong resident of Contra Costa County and native of Crockett, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13.Born to Baltazar and Emilia (Romo) Avila in 1926, he was the youngest sibling to Louie, Consuelo (Heath), and Emma. He graduated in 1944 from John Swett High School in Crockett and immediately enlisted in the Navy. Bob was assigned to the Amphibious Infantry Landing Crafts USS LCI(M) 1055 and USS LC(FF) 679, both of which were deployed to the Asia Pacific Theater. Bob fought in both the Iwo Jima and Okinawa Battles. For his service, he received the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Campaign Medal (1 Star), the American Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Philippine Liberation Medal.Upon his return from war in 1946, Bob attended UC Berkeley studying economics. He was united in marriage to Willetta Mae Mitchell in 1949. From this union they were blessed with three children, Antonia, Ricci, and Dionicio. In 1951, he and a close friend Henry Lesenko opened A&L Market in downtown Crockett. In the late 1950s, he began his career in the insurance industry, first working for John Hancock and then Farmers Ins. Group. In 1966, he opened Avila Ins. Agcy in Martinez and became an Insurance Broker. Then in 1973, he became a Real Estate Broker specializing in residential sales. He was a driving force in the community until he retired in 1988. Bob was known for his wonderful cooking, love of gardening and his never-ending devotion to the game of football. He was a die-hard Raiders fan. There was rarely a day he went without wearing their fan gear.In 1996, Bob married Joyce Carol Watkins and after their marriage he enjoyed the remainder of his life in a home built on the property where he grew up.Greatly loved and missed, he is survived by his wife, Joyce, of Crockett; three children, Antonia (Randy) Jetter of Santa Maria, Ricci (Douglas) Irwin of Los Angeles, and Dean (Cathe) Avila of Issaquah, WA; stepsons, Steve Watkins of Crockett, and Curtis Watkins of Antioch; grandchildren, Katie Jetter of San Jose, Kristina Watkins of Vallejo, Ryan Watkins of Antioch, Nicole Watkins of Vallejo, and Grace Watkins of Antioch, and three great grandchildren. A private Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2020.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the at .
