Robert Crenshaw , Jr., 71, of San Francisco, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Summit Hospital in Oakland. He was a native of Alabama.Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at San Francisco Christian Center, 5845 Mission St., San Francisco. Funeral service and burial will take place in Greenville, AL.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019