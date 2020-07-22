1/1
Robert "Bob" Cutting
After a long illness, Robert "Bob" Cutting, 75, died peacefully on July 20, 2020 at his home in Benicia, CA. Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of Herbert and Ida Cutting. He was raised in Beltchertown, MA and attended schools there. He joined the Air Force in 1965 during the Vietnam War and served until 1969 before being honorably discharged. After his military service, Bob and his wife Anita made Benicia their home. He worked for the City of Benicia for 35 years in the water and wastewater field, retiring in 2006. He graduated from Solano Community College in 1981 with a degree in Water and Wastewater Technology and served as an adjunct instructor there for 15 years.Bob will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Anita Cutting; sons, Joseph Cutting and John Cutting; and daughter Amy (Ken) Johnson; as well as his sister, Dianne Lynch; granddaughter, Violet Johnson; grandson, Devin Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Cutting and Ida Cutting; and his sister, Shirley Boch.Bob was a member of the East Bay Prospectors and enjoyed gold panning and traveling during retirement. Anita and Bob traveled to many places across the United States, from California to Maine. He was also an avid genealogist and was proud that his ancestors were among the earliest setters in America. He was a fan of both the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland A's.Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Sunday at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Due to the current environment, those wishing to attend please keep your visit brief so others may have the time to visit as well. Graveside services with military honors will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
Published in Times Herald Online from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
July 23, 2020
July 22, 2020
Sending my condolences to Bobs family. RIP Bob.
Shirley (Peetz) Belanger
Friend
July 22, 2020
Bob, Thank you for all the years of dedication that you gave us in the City. First as my supervisor later as a coworker, but always willing to help solve any problem that arose or tackle any challenge. Thank you also for your Military service. Hopefully the next time we meet I have a couple of stories to share with you.
Russ Clifton
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Anita and family, I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. Although I didn't see Bob often after retirement I will miss him. I know I speak for many that worked with him and for him he was a kind man as well as a good and very patient boss. My prayers and good wishes are with you all.
John Bailey
Friend
July 22, 2020
My condolences to the family. Bob was a kind and caring man.I certainly will miss his e-mails.
Sandra Bronner
Friend
July 22, 2020
He was a fantastic brother. Love to my baby brother from his big little sister
Dianne Lynch
Sister
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
