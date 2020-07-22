After a long illness, Robert "Bob" Cutting, 75, died peacefully on July 20, 2020 at his home in Benicia, CA. Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of Herbert and Ida Cutting. He was raised in Beltchertown, MA and attended schools there. He joined the Air Force in 1965 during the Vietnam War and served until 1969 before being honorably discharged. After his military service, Bob and his wife Anita made Benicia their home. He worked for the City of Benicia for 35 years in the water and wastewater field, retiring in 2006. He graduated from Solano Community College in 1981 with a degree in Water and Wastewater Technology and served as an adjunct instructor there for 15 years.Bob will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Anita Cutting; sons, Joseph Cutting and John Cutting; and daughter Amy (Ken) Johnson; as well as his sister, Dianne Lynch; granddaughter, Violet Johnson; grandson, Devin Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Cutting and Ida Cutting; and his sister, Shirley Boch.Bob was a member of the East Bay Prospectors and enjoyed gold panning and traveling during retirement. Anita and Bob traveled to many places across the United States, from California to Maine. He was also an avid genealogist and was proud that his ancestors were among the earliest setters in America. He was a fan of both the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland A's.Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Sunday at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Due to the current environment, those wishing to attend please keep your visit brief so others may have the time to visit as well. Graveside services with military honors will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.comW00146020-image-1.jpg