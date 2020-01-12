Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Vallejo Veteran's Hall
420 Admiral Callaghan Lane
Vallejo, CA
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Road
Dixon, CA
Robert G. Houchins, a long-time resident of Vallejo, and Navy veteran, passed away on Dec. 17. He was a Colusa, CA native. Memorial service will be Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m., at Vallejo Veteran's Hall, 420 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo. Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Final arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 12 to Jan. 21, 2020
