|
|
Robert G. Houchins, a long-time resident of Vallejo, and Navy veteran, passed away on Dec. 17. He was a Colusa, CA native. Memorial service will be Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m., at Vallejo Veteran's Hall, 420 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo. Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.Final arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
W00140330-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 12 to Jan. 21, 2020