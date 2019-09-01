Times Herald Online Notices
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Robert Gary James

Robert Gary James Notice
Robert Gary James, 64, of Vallejo passed away Sunday, Aug. 18 with his family by his side, following a long battle with cancer. The family would like to invite you to a memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Gentlemen Jim's from 2 to 6 p.m.In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to FBO in honor of Gary James, Little Drummer Boy Scholarship Fund, Bank of the West.Arrangements and Cremation entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00136090-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019
