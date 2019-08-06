|
On Aug. 1, Bobby left us suddenly as a result of an accident. Our hearts are broken. Bobby had a passion for life and its many sports and experiences. As a toddler, he would follow his older brother, Cody, picking up his baseball glove and bat, dreaming of the day he could play. Bobby's lifelong baseball passion began with East Vallejo Little League and continued through his high school years as he played for St. Patrick's-St. Vincent's. In the off season he could always find another sport to put his energy into, PAL soccer; swimming with Vallejo Aquatics earning A and JO's times; flag football, basketball and volleyball with St Dominic's School; football, wrestling and four years of baseball with SPSV. He spent many years in Boy Scouts culminating with a 60-mile hike through Philmont Ranch in New Mexico with Troop 12. His brother Cody, a previous Eagle Scout, accompanied them on this endeavor sharing the moments with his younger brother.Bobby attended Pennycook Elementary, St Dominic's Elementary and graduated from St. Patrick's-St Vincent's High School in 2018. He was pursuing a career in firefighting while working at Starbucks. Bobby had a love of helping others beginning with his time spent as a lifeguard for GVRD. Bobby will be deeply missed by his family who shared his love of playing baseball, camping, fishing, and following the SF Giants. We'll miss watching the interaction with Gabriel as they grew up together just being brothers with all the love and competition that comes from siblings that are 23 months apart. We will miss his laughter, smile, dimples and unique way of making comments at all the right times. He truly was a loving, kind, fierce athlete and champion of hearts. Bobby leaves behind his mother and father, Gail Coppinger-Hilton and Brian Hilton; his brothers, Cody (Kayla), and Gabriel Hilton; the two loves of his life, his girlfriend, Skylar Jacobs, and his niece, Amara Hilton. He also leaves behind his nephews, Billy and Lee Hilton; his uncles, Kevin Hilton (Sue), John Griffin and Lyle Schulter; his aunt, Mary Jo Kahn; his cousins, Michael Kahn (Sarah), Rosemary Kahn, Deanna Daley (Brian), Ben and Monica Schluter, Ashley, Chris, Brandon, Ozzie (Barbara), Jacob and Laurel Hilton. Bobby will be greeted in Heaven by his grandparents, Robert and Mary Coppinger, Hubert and Kathleen Hilton; his uncle, Barre Hilton, and his favorite aunt, Patty Coppinger-Griffin. Bobby will be deeply missed by his family and many, many friends from school, sports, and Starbucks. Bobby's famous quote "Y'all trippin".A prayer service will be held on the baseball field of St. Patrick -St. Vincent High School today, Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, with Vigil services beginning at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 475 East I St., Benicia. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, www.twinchapels.com.
