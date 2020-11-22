Bob, 81, was born to Robert Yuell and Cora Florence (Kinsell) Horine in Bakersfield, CA. His family moved to Vallejo where Bob graduated from Vallejo High School. Bob served in the Air Force during the Vietnam war and attained a BA degree from USC. Bob worked at CSU, Sacramento, for 20+ years. "Raider" Bob bragged of having season tickets since 1960. He leaves behind his loving wife, Chris; sister, Carolyn (Dale); daughters, Deanna (Cindy); Kelly (Bill); son, Michael McQuay; grandsons, Nicholas, Caleb, & Logan Hoffman; Riley and granddaughter, Quinnley McQuay; many nieces and nephews. His sister, Louetta, predeceased him. Bob will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley Veterans Cemetery when COVID-19 restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to VFW.





