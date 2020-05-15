Robert, a resident of Vallejo for more than 30 years, passed away Thursday morning, May 7 after many years of battling a variety of health issues. Robert was raised in Richmond, CA attending Harry Ells High School before enlisting into the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1985. Robert served as a Sergeant in the 1/502nd Infantry 101st Airborne Division. He worked in construction and carpentry the years following. Robert is survived by his wife, Tami Obiedo; stepson, Dale Farias (Andrea); son, Patrick Obiedo, daughters, Shea Obiedo and Alyissa Obiedo; mother-in-law, Rosemarie Scofield; and grandson, Dominick Farias. Robert is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Virgil Scofield and son, Nickolas Obiedo. The family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced.