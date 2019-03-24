Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
1170 Benicia Rd
Vallejo, CA
Burial
Following Services
Skyview Memorial Lawn
Robert Wilson Hackett Jr.

Robert W. Hackett Jr. 53, of Las Vegas, NV passed away suddenly on Sun. March 10th at Sunrise Medical Center. Mr. Hackett was a native of Vallejo. Visitation will be held on Monday March 25 from 3:00 p.m -7:00 p.m. at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun, CA. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday. March 26th, 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church 1170 Benicia Rd., Vallejo. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn. Arangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services 901 Main St. Suisun City, CA. 707-421-0100 Director – John A. Pepper.
W00129980-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019
