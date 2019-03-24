|
|
Robert W. Hackett Jr. 53, of Las Vegas, NV passed away suddenly on Sun. March 10th at Sunrise Medical Center. Mr. Hackett was a native of Vallejo. Visitation will be held on Monday March 25 from 3:00 p.m -7:00 p.m. at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun, CA. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday. March 26th, 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church 1170 Benicia Rd., Vallejo. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn. Arangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services 901 Main St. Suisun City, CA. 707-421-0100 Director – John A. Pepper.
W00129980-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019