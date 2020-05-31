Robin Stanberry
Robin Tracy Stanberry, a Rio Vista resident, and New Jesrey native passed away after a long illness on Saturday at the Sutter Solano Medical Center. Her visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home and her funeral will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. Her inurnment is private.Final arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590
Published in Times Herald Online from May 31 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
