Robin Tracy Stanberry, a Rio Vista resident, and New Jesrey native passed away after a long illness on Saturday at the Sutter Solano Medical Center. Her visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home and her funeral will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. Her inurnment is private.Final arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590