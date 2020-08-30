With profound sadness we announce the passing of Rochelle Weston, our kind devoted wife, mother and grandmother and friend to the lives she has touched, on July 31, 2020. She left us unexpectedly too soon, one month into her 60th year of life. Rochelle was born in Martinez, CA on June 30, 1960 to Thomas White Sr. and Ernestine James. She moved to Vallejo, CA in 1980 after marrying Olander "Al" Weston. In Vallejo she cultivated numerous relationships across the city, personally and professionally. Rochelle pursued successful avenues of careers but ultimately found her heart in working with children. She had a genuine love for playing a productive role in the Vallejo City Unified School District's Transportation Department for 38 years. Rochelle was the beloved mother of Thomas C. Weston, Aurlia N. Tilson, and Olander A. Weston II. She was the proud grandmother of Damiyon, Ryan Jr, Dylan, Royce, and Audrey. She was a wonderful mother and beloved "Nana." A celebration of Rochelle's life will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020. The location will not be disclosed due to restrictions of attendance and the safety of all. The service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. depending upon service and will be recorded. Link to service: https://www.youtube.com/channel/
UCjw2dlQCT9A0aFTvYgovXlw Flowers and donations to the Weston Family are welcome. Please contact Leah at Leahwest1925@gmail.com.W00146950-image-1.jpg