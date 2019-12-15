|
Catalina RojasNov. 25, 1924 - Dec. 10, 2019VallejoCatalina Matanane Rojas was born on Nov. 23, 1924 in Hagatna, Guam to Victorina Matanane. She was so special, she celebrated two birthdays. Her officially recorded birth date is Nov. 25, 1924. A young, intelligent, beauty with amazing cooking skills, she stole the heart of Enrique Rojas and they married in 1947. They were quite the couple, managing businesses on Guam, a movie theater and store; Catalina's famous cooking was known throughout the village. They welcomed four children on Guam and moved together to Vallejo in 1960 where their three younger children were born. A beautiful family of seven children; six boys and one girl, they built their life together on the mainland while keeping the Chamorro culture and values alive for their family. She was a woman of great faith, always putting her family first. She tirelessly gave of herself, caring for her children and grandchildren, welcoming other Chamorro families with her unconditional love, nurturing care, and heartfelt cooking. Her legacy lives on in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Catalina is preceded in death by her loving husband, Enrique Rojas; brothers, Ignacio, Edward, Jesus, Juan, and her mother, Victorina. She is survived by her seven children, Rick, Danny (Debbie), Sandra (Jimmy), Roland (Denise), Kenny (Cathy), Carl (Cathy), Eddie (Patty), 19 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Catalina Matanane Rojas has left a legacy of family, faith, strength, courage and most importantly; love. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 with vigil service at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 at St. Basil's Catholic Church, Nebraska and Tuolumne Sts., Vallejo. Burial will immediately follow at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
