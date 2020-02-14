|
Dr. Roland C. Dart III, 79, beloved husband to Maureen Dart, passed away on Feb. 3, in Roseville. He was born in Longview, WA and raised in Oregon and California. He served in both the United State Marine Corps and Navy and began his higher education after being honorably discharged in 1961. Roland earned five academic degrees, culminating in a Doctorate of Public Administration from the University of Southern California. He had a 26-year career in law enforcement which began with the Sacramento Sherriff's Department where he served as a deputy, sergeant and detective. He moved on to Washington DC and spent several years working for the International Association of Chiefs of Police as a consultant. In the following years, he served as Chief of Police in Lafayette, LA, the Navajo Nation in Window Rock, AZ and finally 11 years in Vallejo, CA. After retirement from active law enforcement, Roland became a Professor of Criminal Justice and Graduate Studies Advisor at Sacramento State University for 17 years. Roland loved to travel and visited all corners of the globe during his lifetime. He was an avid fisherman, scuba diver and small plane pilot (where he was often accompanied by his favorite furry flying companion, Tippy). He enjoyed a wicked joke, rousing poker game, rare steak and full-bodied red wine. He was an honorable man with high integrity, unshakeable convictions and a strong work ethic. He was devoted to his country and his community, but above all, to the family he so cherished. The world has lost one of the good ones. He is survived by his wife, Maureen; two children, Roland IV and Michelle, and four grandsons, Albert, Roland V, Tyler, and Jaxon. He is also survived by two siblings, Rebecca and Michael. A celebration of life memorial is being planned by the family for mid-March. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dr. Roland C. Dart III to the .
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020