Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Ronald C. Morton

Ronald C. Morton Notice
Ronald C. Morton, 74, passed away on Oct. 6, surrounded by family and friends.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., in Vallejo. A reception will immediately follow at SCDES Portuguese Hall, 242 Contra Costa St., Vallejo.Ron will be privately laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Veterans Foundation (www.nvf.org). Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, 2019
