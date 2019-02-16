Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Pate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald William "Pistol Pate #44" Pate

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ronald William "Pistol Pate #44" Pate Notice
My loving husband, my best friend, my everything is resting peacefully with our Heavenly Father... Ron passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Pate of 32 years; his parents, Phyllis Hicks, William Pate; brother, Don Pate; children, Angela Pate, Lisa Moffett, Max Uvalles; grandchildren, Matthew, Mikey, Miranda, Maracella, Mason, Abbee, Caden, Logan, Issabella, Amelia, and Merida. Ron worked at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Ronnie was truly a wonderful human being, kind, full of life and love. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. The faith that I have, the love that I feel, the song in my heart will always be for you...There will be a celebration of life in May, followed by a reception.
W00128450-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.