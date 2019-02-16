|
My loving husband, my best friend, my everything is resting peacefully with our Heavenly Father... Ron passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Pate of 32 years; his parents, Phyllis Hicks, William Pate; brother, Don Pate; children, Angela Pate, Lisa Moffett, Max Uvalles; grandchildren, Matthew, Mikey, Miranda, Maracella, Mason, Abbee, Caden, Logan, Issabella, Amelia, and Merida. Ron worked at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Ronnie was truly a wonderful human being, kind, full of life and love. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. The faith that I have, the love that I feel, the song in my heart will always be for you...There will be a celebration of life in May, followed by a reception.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Feb. 16, 2019