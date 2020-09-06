1/
Ronald Winston Wood
Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Geraldine (Gerry); his sons, Thomas and Ronald; his daughter & son-in-law, Sharon and Yancy; his grandchildren, his brother David and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. His son, Stephen and his brothers, Roger and Joseph, predeceased him.Ron was a tireless volunteer in many organizations, including his church, American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, Neighborhood Watch, Serra International and the Knights of Columbus. Everyone will sorely miss him!Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral. This will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Lincoln, CA.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus in Ron's name.


Published in Times Herald Online from Sep. 6 to Sep. 9, 2020.
