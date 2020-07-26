1/1
Rosalie Ann Kilpatrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Ann Kilpatrick, 72, of Fairfield, CA., passed away July 21, at home, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born in Vallejo, CA., to August Ferronato and Adeline Rodgers. A former longtime Vallejo resident, she attended Hogan Sr. High School where she met her husband, Kenneth Lee Kilpatrick. They married in 1965 and raised a son and daughter. She retired after working for 36 years for Bechtel corporation in San Francisco, CA. She enjoyed family trips to Disneyland and to the beaches in Monterey. She enjoyed wine tasting, Rhythm & Blues concerts, and dancing. Her pride and joy were her granddaughter, Jocelyn and her sweet doggie companion, Sugar. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kilpatrick; father, August Ferronato; mother, Adeline Rodgers; brother, August Ferronato. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Kilpatrick (Esther); daughter, Terri Kilpatrick; granddaughter, Jocelyn Kilpatrick; brothers, William Ferronato and Daniel Ferronato (Debra); sister-in-law, Martha Ferronato; nephews, Bobby Ferronato (Sherri), Johnny Ferronato, Danny Ferronato (Valerie), and Leon Ferronato (Angelina); Kathy Regan; Justin and Amanda Terrado; and close friends including Bob Smith, Sandy Kinney, and Andrian Covarrubias; and other nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed for she was loved by so many.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service will be private.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00146190-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Twin Chapels Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Linda Bolelli and I had a lot of fun times with Rosalie. We all three went to school together for many years. Rosalie and Linda will both be reunited. My prayers and condolences go out to the family. May she RIP. Penny Swehla Hicks
Penny Swehla Hicks
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved