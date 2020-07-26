Rosalie Ann Kilpatrick, 72, of Fairfield, CA., passed away July 21, at home, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was born in Vallejo, CA., to August Ferronato and Adeline Rodgers. A former longtime Vallejo resident, she attended Hogan Sr. High School where she met her husband, Kenneth Lee Kilpatrick. They married in 1965 and raised a son and daughter. She retired after working for 36 years for Bechtel corporation in San Francisco, CA. She enjoyed family trips to Disneyland and to the beaches in Monterey. She enjoyed wine tasting, Rhythm & Blues concerts, and dancing. Her pride and joy were her granddaughter, Jocelyn and her sweet doggie companion, Sugar. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kilpatrick; father, August Ferronato; mother, Adeline Rodgers; brother, August Ferronato. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Kilpatrick (Esther); daughter, Terri Kilpatrick; granddaughter, Jocelyn Kilpatrick; brothers, William Ferronato and Daniel Ferronato (Debra); sister-in-law, Martha Ferronato; nephews, Bobby Ferronato (Sherri), Johnny Ferronato, Danny Ferronato (Valerie), and Leon Ferronato (Angelina); Kathy Regan; Justin and Amanda Terrado; and close friends including Bob Smith, Sandy Kinney, and Andrian Covarrubias; and other nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed for she was loved by so many.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service will be private.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
