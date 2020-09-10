1/1
Roscoe Conklin Dickens Jr.
Roscoe Conklin Dickens JR was born to the union of Roscoe Conklin Dickens and Mary Elizabeth Owens in Newton, LA on August 11, 1937. Roscoe departed this life on September 1 at the age of 83. Roscoe received his education from Franklin Parish High School class of 1954 and served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1958.Roscoe left the military and joined the Laborer's Local 152 in Vallejo, CA from 1960-1970 as a Laborer. During this time he also joined the Carpenters Local 180 to progress from a Journeyman Carpenter to a Master Carpenter from 1965 until his retirement in August of 2002. During this time he also had become a Contractor Builder working on his own projects employing his children and family members and teaching them his trade.Viewing will be at Wiggins-Knipp on September 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. Burial at a later date will be private.
Published in Times Herald Online on Sep. 10, 2020.
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
