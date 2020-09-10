Roscoe Conklin Dickens JR was born to the union of Roscoe Conklin Dickens and Mary Elizabeth Owens in Newton, LA on August 11, 1937. Roscoe departed this life on September 1 at the age of 83. Roscoe received his education from Franklin Parish High School class of 1954 and served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1958.Roscoe left the military and joined the Laborer's Local 152 in Vallejo, CA from 1960-1970 as a Laborer. During this time he also joined the Carpenters Local 180 to progress from a Journeyman Carpenter to a Master Carpenter from 1965 until his retirement in August of 2002. During this time he also had become a Contractor Builder working on his own projects employing his children and family members and teaching them his trade.Viewing will be at Wiggins-Knipp on September 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. Burial at a later date will be private.