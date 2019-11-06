|
On Aug. 13, 1953 Rose Parra was born in San Jose to Manuel and Angie Parra. Rose was one of 10 siblings. She was a devoted wife to John Duarte, and a loving mother of three, Evette, Manuel and Anthony. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Azara, Iy'sha, Dominic, Abigail and Zion. Followed by one great granddaughter, Marley. Rose was also a faithful member of the Lighthouse Covenant Fellowship Church. She was a prayer warrior like no other. You could always count on her prayers and even her dreams. She always had her arms, heart and home open to many, making us all feel safe confiding in her. There are many admirable moments and traits Rose had but one we can all say is number one, she loved to serve. She served the Lord and she served many of us with love, positivity and prayer. Rose always exemplified strength, peace, grace, elegance, compassion, loyalty and commitment. No matter what Rose remained faithful to God, herself, family and friends.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Nov. 6, 2019