Rose passed away peacefully on May 19. She was married to the late Pastor BH Bolds Jr for over 50 years. She was a long time resident of Vallejo where she raised her five daughters. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m., at Rehoboth World Outreach Center, 245 Holly St., Vallejo. Quiet hours viewing will be Sunday, June 2, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 29 to June 3, 2019